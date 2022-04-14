81.5 F
The Villages
Thursday, April 14, 2022
Stop sticks used to nab teen behind wheel of stolen car on Lake Ella Road

By Meta Minton
Stop sticks were used to nab a teenager behind the wheel of a stolen car on Lake Ella Road.

A Lake County sheriff’s deputy spotted the blue 2009 Nissan Altima at about 2 a.m. Wednesday on County Road 466A and confirmed the vehicle had been reported stolen in Mount Dora. The deputy followed the vehicle to the April Hills neighborhood in Lady Lake where a passenger bolted out of the vehicle in the 900 block of Jacaranda Drive. The deputy continued to pursue the vehicle on Lake Ella Road. The driver did not stop, even though the deputy had his lights and siren activated. Stop sticks were deployed and punctured the vehicle’s front passenger tire. The driver was removed and identified as 18-year-old Jaylin Marquez Barnes of Leesburg. Traveling with him was 19-year-old Precious Dean, who was released in March from the Lake County Jail in connection with a stolen car incident last year.

Barnes was arrested on charges of grand theft auto and resisting arrest. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $3,000 bond.

Dean was not charged in this incident.

