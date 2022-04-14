81.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, April 14, 2022
type here...

Who really wants to restrict voter rights?

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Samantha Scott, an officer of the Sumter County Republican Executive Committee (REC) club addressed the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) on April 12.
“I urge you to take the referendum to reverse One Sumter off the ballot,” she said, “This measure restricts voting rights.”
She failed to address that two members (Mr. Prince and Mr. Wahl) of the REC club in the last election caused 25,000 Sumter County registered voters unable to cast their vote. Mr. Prince and Mr. Wahl were labeled at that time as Fake Candidates and were under investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE)
“REC club represents the Republican Party of Sumter County,” she said.
The fact is there are several very active Republican Clubs in Sumter County.

Gilbert Windsor
Village of Bonita

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Democrats have a nightmare on their hands

A Village of Tall Trees resident, in a Letter to the Editor, warns that the Democrats have a nightmare on their hands.

Let’s not limit the nice walking paths to the south end of The Villages

A Village of Virginia Trace resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is excited about the Lake Miona Walking Trail and contends nice paths should not be limited to the south end of The Villages.

Nightmare on New York City subway

In a Letter to the Editor, a reader from New York offers his impression of the smoky subway shooting.

The Developer is replacing Brett Hage with John Temple

A Villager running for the Florida House of Representatives claims the Developer is replacing state Rep. Brett Hage with John Temple.

Villager with sidewalk problem

A former resident of The Villages writes that the case of a woman who has to remove a sidewalk that has been in place for more than two decades is a reminder of why he no longer lives in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos