Who really wants to restrict voter rights?

To the Editor:

Samantha Scott, an officer of the Sumter County Republican Executive Committee (REC) club addressed the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) on April 12.

“I urge you to take the referendum to reverse One Sumter off the ballot,” she said, “This measure restricts voting rights.”

She failed to address that two members (Mr. Prince and Mr. Wahl) of the REC club in the last election caused 25,000 Sumter County registered voters unable to cast their vote. Mr. Prince and Mr. Wahl were labeled at that time as Fake Candidates and were under investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE)

“REC club represents the Republican Party of Sumter County,” she said.

The fact is there are several very active Republican Clubs in Sumter County.

Gilbert Windsor

Village of Bonita