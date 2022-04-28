79 F
The Villages
Thursday, April 28, 2022
By Staff Report
Robert Boylhart, 85, of The Villages, FL, died Friday, April 21, 2022 after a brief illness.

Originally from Bronx, NY, he was the husband of his beloved wife Mary for 44 years.
Bob was proud of his service with the U.S. Marine Corps from 1958-60, serving in Japan and Okinawa. He worked for New York Telephone Co. and AT&T, finishing his career as corporate security manager for AT&T’s Central and South American region.

Forever the patriot, Bob was the first to fly the American Flag in front of their home on San Juan Drive, and he was always available to help a neighbor in need.

Bob was a devoted parishioner of St. Timothy’s Roman Catholic Church, where he served 14 years as an altar server. He also served as a Eucharistic minister to the sick

He was the father of three children from his first marriage: Deborah Valentino (Larry) of Pleasantville, NY, Kathleen Diaz (Joseph) of Yonkers and the late Robert Boylhart of Danbury, CT. And step-dad to Stephen Jackson (Mary Liz) of Leland, NC, Brian Jackson (Barbara) of Northport, FL and Christopher Jackson (Karin) of Denville , NJ.

Bob was one of five children of Harry and Helen Boylhart of the Bronx and Danbury, CT: Helen and Rita, deceased, and Ruth Lucera (Tony) and Carol Sprocket of Danbury, CT, brother in law Les Lipkin and many loving nieces and nephews. He had 13 Grandchildren and eight great grandchildren who have been a tremendous source of joy and happiness in Bob’s life.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Wounded Warriors Project to help disabled service men and women, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

A funeral service will be held at St. Timothy‘s Catholic Church, Lady Lake, FL on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 8:30 AM. Inurnment will take place at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL with honors rendered by United States Marine Corps.

