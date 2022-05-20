Florida’s homeowners insurance crisis

To the Editor:

The Florida Legislature is meeting starting on Monday, May 23 to come up with a solution to the burgeoning problem of rapidly rising homeowners insurance rates. Insurance companies are looking for 23 to 48 percent increase in rates on top of dropping people from Insurance altogether if their roofs are more than 10 years or 15 years old.

The Citizens Insurance Company, the state-backed insurance of last resort has already covered over one million homes.

All this is a new and developing story that is affecting us all very alarmingly. The Legislature could not come up with a bill to resolve this issue during their regular session this year while they did pass 275 other bills. The governor has to call this special session just to address the homeowners insurance.

The Hurricane Season is upon us and this issue is front and center for people with older roofs and people who live in coastal areas or the Florida Keys, which were under water just a few years ago.

Ash Marwah

Village of Belvedere