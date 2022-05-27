James Oliver Wade Jr.

On Tuesday, May 24, 2022, James (Jim) Oliver Wade, Jr. entered into the joy of his God and Father and Lord Jesus Christ at 90 years of age. He was also joyfully greeted there by his life-long sweetheart and joyous wife, Edna Montez (Tez) Wade. Jim fully understood and lived out the passage in Psalm 139, “…and in Your book were written all the days ordained for me when as yet there was not one of them.”

A long-time believer in His Lord Jesus Christ, Jim led a full and well-lived life. Through his faith, Jim has left a permanent legacy through his three loving daughters, Paula, Sue and Vicki, along with their husbands (Ron, Tom, and Roger); three grandchildren and two great grandchildren; his sister-in-law Sybil Evans; and many friends. He was born in Washington, DC; graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree from Ben Franklin Institute; was a proud veteran of the US Navy, deployed during the Korean conflict as a Navy photographer; raised his family in Silver Spring, Maryland, where he spent his career as a Civil Engineer and Surveyor with the Washington, DC Highway Department; and ultimately retired to Rock Point, MD, and, in the last 10+ years, The Villages, FL.

Jim’s interests were as varied as the light spectrum: from reading to scuba diving; from small business interests to traveling and cruises; from gardening to designing and building his own home; from fishing and crabbing to pastoring a small church; from his love of reading to eating out at restaurants; and many more interests in between. In his last few years, he found much joy through his extended family at Sammy Joe’s café – all of the staff and his “regular” buddies.

But above all of this, he loved his Lord Jesus and his family. He loved studying his Bible and sharing what he learned. His ardent prayer and wish was that everyone would know and have a loving, personal relationship with the same loving God through Jesus Christ as he had for so many years.

Jim may have gone to be with the Lord, but he is not forgotten, living on through the impact he had on those with whom he came in contact.

“The righteous man perishes and no man takes it to heat; and devout men are taken away, while no one understands. For the righteous man is taken away from evil. He enters into peace; they rest in their beds, each one who walked in his upright way.” Isaiah 57:1-2.

A visitation will be held on Friday, May 27, 2-4pm, at Beyers Funeral Home, 134 N. Hwy 27/441, Lady Lake, FL 32159. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in honor of James Wade to Cornerstone Hospice, 601 Mariposa Way, The Villages, FL 32162.