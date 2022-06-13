Jane Anne Bankert McCullough, a resident of Charlotte, Vermont and The Villages, Florida, passed away in Summerfield, Florida on Friday, May 6, 2022 at the age of 77 after suffering a brain hemorrhage.

Jane was born on May 3, 1945 to Charles and Dorothy Bankert at what was then known as the Muroc Army Air Field. She was raised in Lake Orion, Michigan and enrolled at the University of Michigan, where in January 1966 she met the love of her life, Timothy, on a blind date. The couple married soon thereafter and remained together for more than 56 years.

After having her two children, Michael and Susan, Jane returned to school and obtained a law degree at DePaul Law School in 1981. For more than 35 years, she practiced law at three of Chicago’s top firms, Winston & Strawn, Altheimer & Gray, and Greenberg Traurig. In 2004, she and Timothy moved from Chicago to Charlotte, Vermont.

Whether at the office or at home, Jane had endless generosity for those close to her and was a boundless source of encouragement and optimism. She filled the rooms she entered with warmth, kindness, vibrance, intelligence, and humor.

Jane is survived by her husband, Timothy, her two children, Michael (Christine Todd) and Susan (Jay Carpenter), her granddaughter Fiona, her brother Judd (Dabney) Bankert, and her dogs, Bobo and Badger.

On Sunday, July 17, 2022, Jane’s family will host a celebration of her life in Charlotte, Vermont. For information, please call Susan McCullough at (202) 441-0489.