Kathleen Hanna McDonald

Kathleen “Kathy” Hanna McDonald, 76, of The Villages, FL, passed away peacefully in her home on June 5th surrounded by family following an extended illness. A lifelong lover of all things involving cats, Kathy had a natural talent for arts and crafts and shared her work with many people over the years. Kathy was a devoted Avon representative for over 25 years and was the owner of Kathy’s Nails, a salon she operated out of her home for a number of years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Nelson and Mary Hanna of Springfield, MA; and sister, Liz. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Edward McDonald; her sons, Ted, Larry, and Bobby McDonald; her brothers, Larry, Donny, and Richie Hanna; her grandchildren, Charlotte McDonald, Madeline McDonald, Emily McDonald, and Madison McDonald; and several niece and nephews. She is also survived by her beloved service cat, Mickey.

She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Private services for the family will be conducted at a later date.