Man with gun allegedly threatens tow truck driver during vehicle repossession

A Fruitland Park man was arrested after allegedly using a gun to threaten a tow truck driver during a vehicle repossession.

The tow truck driver went Tuesday to repossess a black Chevy Trail Blazer at the home of 61-year-old Jimmy Dan Stanford at 1817 Fruitland Park Blvd., according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Stanford’s wife originally spoke to the tow truck driver. Stanford came out later, produced a small black revolver and told the tow truck driver not to come onto the property. The tow truck driver immediately put his vehicle into reverse and left the scene. As he pulled away, he could still see Stanford pointing the gun at him, the report said.

The tow truck driver told deputies he was “extremely fearful” that Stanford was going to use the gun on him.

Stanford told deputies he had argued with the tow truck driver, but denied threatening him with a gun. Stanford claimed there were no firearms in their home. However, his wife went in to the house, retrieved the gun and handed it over to deputies.

Stanford was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $5,000 bond.