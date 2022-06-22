91.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, June 22, 2022
type here...

Man with gun allegedly threatens tow truck driver during vehicle repossession

By Staff Report
Jimmy Dan Stanford
Jimmy Dan Stanford

A Fruitland Park man was arrested after allegedly using a gun to threaten a tow truck driver during a vehicle repossession.

The tow truck driver went Tuesday to repossess a black Chevy Trail Blazer at the home of 61-year-old Jimmy Dan Stanford at 1817 Fruitland Park Blvd., according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Stanford’s wife originally spoke to the tow truck driver. Stanford came out later, produced a small black revolver and told the tow truck driver not to come onto the property. The tow truck driver immediately put his vehicle into reverse and left the scene. As he pulled away, he could still see Stanford pointing the gun at him, the report said.

The tow truck driver told deputies he was “extremely fearful” that Stanford was going to use the gun on him.

Stanford told deputies he had argued with the tow truck driver, but denied threatening him with a gun. Stanford claimed there were no firearms in their home. However, his wife went in to the house, retrieved the gun and handed it over to deputies.

Stanford was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $5,000 bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

#45 lost fair and square

A Villager responds to a previous letter writer’s claim and still contends the President Trump lost the 2020 election “fair and square.

Reagan Redux

A Village of Fenney resident, in a Letter to the Editor, has a little fun paraphrasing Ronald Reagan

The World Economic Forum wants total control

Frequent letter writer Frank Lovell of the “Free State of Florida” warns that the World Economic Forum wants total control of people’s finances.

What’s going on with our street light?

A Village of Rio Grande resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is wondering about a street light that is down in his neighborhood.

Fraud in 2020 election

A Village of Piedmont resident is certain there was fraud in the 2020 election. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos