Robert Fitzpatrck

Robert J. “Bob” Fitzpatrick walked the pathway to Eternity on June 2, 2022. He served in the US Army as an SP3 and retired from Tasty Kake in Philadelphia. Bob was an avid softball and stickball player. He served as an extraordinary minister at St. Mark the Evangelist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter (Beth Ann Mac Gregor). He is survived by his wife of 67 + years, Dorothy “Doris” Fitzpatrick, children Ann Romer, Robert D. Fitzpatrick, and John Fitzpatrick, 12 Grandchildren and 12 Great-Grandchildren. Mass will be at St. Marks the Evangelist 10:00 AM on June 29th, 2022. Our family would like to express our gratitude to all who helped comfort Bob, especially the angels of Cornerstone Hospice. Internment – Our Lady of Grace Cemetery, Langhorne Pa. with military honors. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to Corner Stone Hospice, The Villages Florida and or Scholarship Fund Holy Ghost preparatory school in Bensalem Pa.