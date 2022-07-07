Elaine Willis, 86, entered into eternal life with Jesus on July 3, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on August 10, 1935 to Margaret (Rutherford) and Kenneth Middaugh in Bradford, Pennsylvania. She graduated from Warren High School and Westminster College in Pennsylvania. Elaine moved to Tavares, Florida in 1971 and worked as a secretary and bookkeeper at Tavares Middle School for 30 years before retiring to The Villages. She enjoyed golfing, bowling, arts and crafts, and playing cards with friends and family. She will be forever remembered by her family as generous, patient, kind, and deeply loving. Elaine was a member of North Lake Presbyterian Church in Lady Lake.

Elaine was preceded in death by her husband, Lee Willis, and her daughter Kathleen (Anderson) Groves. She is survived by her daughter Karen (Anderson) Landy of Melbourne, FL and son Craig Anderson of Winter Garden, FL, and her eight grandchildren: Lindsay Groves, Emily (Groves) Downey, Patrick Landy Jr., Kristen Landy, Beth Landy, Stephen Landy, Melanie Landy, and Ethan Anderson.

There will be a visiting hour at 2pm on Friday July 8, 2022, followed by a service at 3pm at Beyers Funeral Home, 134 N. US Highway 441, Lady Lake, FL. Anyone planning expressions of sympathy is asked to consider St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.