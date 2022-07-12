CDD 2 board seeking applicants for vacancy after supervisor steps down

The Community Development District 2 Board of Supervisors is seeking applicants who are interested in filling Seat 3, which was recently vacated due to the resignation Supervisor Candy Ginns.

The remainder of the existing four-year term for the vacated seat will expire in November.

Any interested applicants must be a qualified elector which is defined by Florida Statute 190 as “any person at least 18 years of age who is a citizen of the United States, a legal resident of Florida and of the District, and who registers to vote with the Supervisor of Elections in the county in which the district land is located”. To obtain additional information or request an application you may contact Jennifer Farlow, District Clerk, at (352) 751-3939 or obtain a copy of the application by click on this link: NOTICE OF VACANCY – DISTRICT NO. 2 BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Applications must be submitted to the District Clerk no later than 5 p.m. Aug. 30 at the District Office, 984 Old Mill Run.

The Board of Supervisors will interview applicants during a board meeting to be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at Savannah Center.