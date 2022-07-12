91.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, July 12, 2022
type here...

CDD 2 board seeking applicants for vacancy after supervisor steps down

By Staff Report
Candy Ginns

The Community Development District 2 Board of Supervisors is seeking applicants who are interested in filling Seat 3, which was recently vacated due to the resignation Supervisor Candy Ginns. 

The remainder of the existing four-year term for the vacated seat will expire in November.

Any interested applicants must be a qualified elector which is defined by Florida Statute 190 as “any person at least 18 years of age who is a citizen of the United States, a legal resident of Florida and of the District, and who registers to vote with the Supervisor of Elections in the county in which the district land is located”.  To obtain additional information or request an application you may contact Jennifer Farlow, District Clerk, at (352) 751-3939 or obtain a copy of the application by click on this link: NOTICE OF VACANCY – DISTRICT NO. 2 BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Applications must be submitted to the District Clerk no later than 5 p.m. Aug. 30 at the District Office, 984 Old Mill Run.

The Board of Supervisors will interview applicants during a board meeting to be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at Savannah Center.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Significant increase in my homeowners Insurance

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santiago resident reports a significant increase in his homeowner’s insurance rate.

Villages-News.com was disrespectful to grandmother who let 9-year-old drive golf cart

A Village of Buttonwood resident, in a Letter to the Editor, accuses Villages-News.com of being disrespectful to a grandmother injured in a crash after allowing her 9-year-old granddaughter drive a golf cart.

Letter about Developer buying Florida Turnpike made my morning

A Village of Summerhill resident got a great laugh thanks to a Letter to the Editor in which a resident claimed the Developer has purchased the Florida Turnpike.

On Top of the World has a big advantage over The Villages

A Village of Hadley resident contends that On Top of the World in Ocala has a big advantage over The Villages.

President Biden taking credit for things that Trump built

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident is contending that President Biden is taking credit for good things that are happening because Trump got the ball rolling.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos