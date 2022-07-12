Summerfield pair arrested after alleged attack on woman and her dog

A Summerfield pair landed behind bars after an alleged attack on a woman and her dog followed up by an intimidating threat ordering her to remain silent.

Carl Carpenter, 26, had been arguing with the woman over cleaning their dogs’ crates, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Their dogs proceeded to get into fight. Carpenter threw his phone at the woman and attempted to strangle her, the report. She took her dog to the veterinarian and left.

Laura Carpenter, 61, got involved and began sending the woman Facebook messages, urging her not to contact law enforcement. One of the messages said, “If they arrest I will kill U,” the report said. She later admitted she sent the messages, because she was “upset.”

Carl Carpenter was arrested Monday on a felony charge of battery. He was booked at the Marion County Jail where he was initially held without bond.

Laura Carpenter was also arrested on Monday. She is facing a charge of intimidation and was also being held without bond.