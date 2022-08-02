94.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, August 2, 2022
type here...

6-foot tall air compressor stolen from auto repair shop in Summerfield

By Staff Report

A 6-foot tall air compressor was stolen from an automobile repair shop in Summerfield.

The piece of equipment valued at Tuffy’s Tire & Auto Service was apparently stolen in the wee hours Saturday morning, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Tuffy Tire Auto Service Center in Summerfield
Tuffy Tire & Auto Service Center in Summerfield

Video surveillance captured a truck which initially pulled up at about 2:30 a.m. at the repair shop on U.S. Hwy. 441. The truck returned twice more and on the third trip had a trailer in tow. At about 5 a.m., the air compressor had been loaded onto the trailer and the truck drove away.

Brandon Rutledge
Brandon Rutledge

Deputies later spotted 33-year-old Brandon Earl Rutledge of Summerfield, who appeared to be wearing the same type of clothing one of the thieves was wearing when he was captured on video surveillance.

Rutledge admitted he had been smoking methamphetamine when he was asked to join in the air compressor heist. He claimed he was not told where the air compressor was being taken, but was told a buyer had been lined up for the piece of equipment.

Rutledge was arrested on a felony charge of grand theft. He was booked at the Marion County Jail on $2,000 bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Evil in pieces

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says that a cold-blooded terrorist has gotten what was coming to him.

Response to Kevin Thompson

A Village of Chatham resident responds to a previous letter writer about why people from Michigan, California and New York are needed in Florida. She says we need to keep Florida red.

Follow the money when it comes to Val Demings

A Village of El Cortez resident contends that voters should “follow the money” when it comes to U.S. Senate candidate Val Demings.

God bless the Morse family

A former resident of The Villages, in a Letter to the Editor, offers praise for the hard work and accomplishments of the Morse family.

We need the people from California, Michigan and New York

An area resident says we need the people from the areas of the country. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos