Driver with drugs nabbed during speeding patrol near SeaBreeze Recreation Center

A driver with drugs in his vehicle was nabbed during a speeding patrol near the SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy was conducting traffic enforcement at about 6 p.m. Wednesday on Buena Vista Boulevard due to complaints about drivers exceeding the speed limit. The deputy caught on radar a red 2014 Volkswagen Passat four-door sedan traveling at 53 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone, according to an arrest report.

During a traffic stop, the driver was identified as 24-year-old Christian Edward Lezcano of Wildwood. When the deputy approached the vehicle, the aroma of burnt marijuana was detected.

A search of the vehicle turned up 34 pills identified as Adderall, THC concentrate and a silver vaporizer-style smoking device which contained marijuana.

Lezcano was arrested on two felony charges of drug possession and a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug equipment. He was issued a traffic warning for speeding. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $5,000 bond.