85.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, August 11, 2022
type here...

Driver with drugs nabbed during speeding patrol near SeaBreeze Recreation Center

By Staff Report
Christian Edward Lezcano
Christian Edward Lezcano

A driver with drugs in his vehicle was nabbed during a speeding patrol near the SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy was conducting traffic enforcement at about 6 p.m. Wednesday on Buena Vista Boulevard due to complaints about drivers exceeding the speed limit. The deputy caught on radar a red 2014 Volkswagen Passat four-door sedan traveling at 53 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone, according to an arrest report.

During a traffic stop, the driver was identified as 24-year-old Christian Edward Lezcano of Wildwood. When the deputy approached the vehicle, the aroma of burnt marijuana was detected.

A search of the vehicle turned up 34 pills identified as Adderall, THC concentrate and a silver vaporizer-style smoking device which contained marijuana.

Lezcano was arrested on two felony charges of drug possession and a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug equipment. He was issued a traffic warning for speeding. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $5,000 bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Windmill and water tower weren’t built to withstand Florida weather

A Village of Dunedin resident writes that it is pretty obvious that the windmill and water tower at Brownwood were obviously constructed with materials that never had a chance of surviving Florida weather. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Spend the money on amenities not windmill and water tower

In a Letter to the Editor, a couple from the Leyton Villas writes that the money to be spent on the replacement of the windmill and water tower at Brownwood would be better spent on improved amenities.

Morse family can pay for windmill and water tower

A Village of Monarch Grove resident, in Letter to the Editor, contends that the Morse family can pay for the replacement of the windmill and water tower at Brownwood Paddock Square.

Colors add a breath of fresh air

A resident of the Historic Side of The Villages says a home with controversial colors is actually a breath of fresh air. Read her Letter to the Editor.

President Trump’s home invasion

A Village of Buttonwood resident sounds off on the FBI raid at the home of former President Trump. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos