92.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, August 19, 2022
type here...

Four Alligators And A Dragonfly In The Village Of Fenney

By Staff Report

The Village of Fenney is teeming with wildlife, as shown by this family of four alligators with a dragonfly perched on top. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!

Four Alligators And A Dragonfly In The Village Of Fenney
Four Alligators And A Dragonfly In The Village Of Fenney

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Green New Deal a money-laundering scheme for Democrats

A Village of LaBelle resident makes the case that the Green New Deal is really a money-laundering scheme for Democrats. Read his Letter to the Editor.

A new political group in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sanibel resident raises the possibility of forming a new political group here in The Villages.

Letter for the birds

Frequent letter writer Hugo Buchanan pays tribute to blackbirds.

Neighbors in The Villages should offer help rather than criticism

In a Letter to the Editor, a reader suggests that neighbors in The Villages should offer help rather than criticism.

I felt safe when Trump was president

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says he felt safe when President Trump was in the White House, in stark contrast with past and current administrations.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos