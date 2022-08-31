Big bully Duke punishing me for solar energy investment

To the Editor:

I proudly decided to add solar panels to my home two years ago. It was an investment that I am still paying off. Instead of paying $150 or more to Duke each month, I would pay much less to Duke, and the rest to pay down my loan. My first month, my bill was only $8! That did not last long. All of a sudden, I noticed my bills were at least $35. Then it got even higher. My last bill was $75! I found out that Duke is charging me a minimum amount every month. They are charging me for electricity I don’t use. Now I’m in jeopardy of not paying my loan off in my lifetime because Duke is taking, (stealing!!!) my money!

Duke should not benefit from my investment while punishing me. It’s uAmerican.

We need to encourage alternative energy not let big bully Duke run us over.

While this harms solar owners, it is also unfair to people with energy-efficient homes, part-time residents, and residents trying to age in place. Minimum bills now apply to customers who receive electricity from Florida Power & Light and Duke Energy.

If you are on board with me on this, please email or Tweet or snail mail Governor DeSantis and ask him to advocate for these new fees to be reconsidered by the Public Service Commission.

Amy Jenkins

Village of Country Club Hills