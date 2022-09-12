85.4 F
The Villages
Monday, September 12, 2022
Lady Lake driver with multiple suspensions arrested at RaceTrac

By Staff Report
Krista Rae Morris
A Lady Lake driver with multiple suspensions of her driver’s license was arrested at RaceTrac on U.S. Hwy. 27/441.

Krista Rae Morris, 35, who lives at the Cove Apartments, was driving a black Hyundai Sonata at 9:25 p.m. Friday when an officer noticed her vehicle had an inoperable taillight, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A check of the vehicle’s license plate revealed a seize tag order had been issued due to multiple suspensions of the owner’s driver’s license.

During a traffic stop at the RaceTrac gas station, a check revealed Morris has five previous convictions for driving while license suspended.

She was arrested on a felony charge of driving while license suspended. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $5,000 bond.

