Stanley Bernard Dudziak Jr., 92, of Summerfield, Florida, peacefully passed away on September 8, 2022.

He was born in Buffalo, NY to Stanley Dudziak, Sr. and Johanna Dudziak on March 27, 1930. Stanley was a US Marine and met the love of his life, Genevieve, while stationed at Camp Pendleton, Oceanside California. They later married, celebrating their 71st wedding anniversary this year. Stanley was a Disabled Veteran and for many years was an active volunteer.

Stanley is survived by his wife Genevieve, their daughter Mary Lou Dudziak, brother Norman (late Florence) Dudziak, brother-in-law, Norbert Michalak, grandchildren Jonathan (Kira) Wolfe, Monica Wolfe, Christopher (Courtney) Wolfe, Alison (Christopher) Avery, Andrew Ranicki and Matthew Ketterer. Stanley is predeceased by his parents, Stanley Dudziak, Sr. and Johanna Dudziak, his beloved daughter, Suzanne Ketterer, sister Mary Ann Michalak and granddaughter Amanda Wolfe. Stanley is also survived by 7 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive visitors at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, 3975 Wedgewood Ln, The Villages, FL 32162 on Thursday, September 15, 2022, from 4 to 7 PM with a 6:30 wake service. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mark the Evangelist, Roman Catholic Church, 7081 SE Hwy 42, Summerfield, Florida 34491 at 10:00 AM Friday, September 16, 2022.

Interment will be Monday, September 19th at Florida National Cemetery, leaving from Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, 3975 Wedgewood Ln, The Villages, FL 32162 at 10 AM.