Suspected catalytic converter thief lands back behind bars

A suspected catalytic converter thief arrested multiple times last year has landed back behind bars.

David Wayne Synrex, 39, of Ocklawaha, was being held over the weekend at the Lake County Jail following his arrest on multiple warrants.

Synrex had been arrested last year in Lady Lake. Several tools commonly used in the theft of catalytic converters were in plain sight in his vehicle. Those tools included a battery-powered DeWalt saw, multiple screwdrivers, batteries and latex gloves. When he was taken into custody at Rolling Acres Road and County Road 466, he was reaching for a gun. He was also driving on a suspended license.

A week later, while he was free on $16,000 bond, he was arrested on a felony charge of grand theft after an all terrain vehicle went missing.

He has also been charged with the theft last year of catalytic converters valued at $5,000 and $3,000. They were stolen from RVs stored at the Tri-AM RV Center in Marion County. Synrex had been spotted there with a woman in the wee hours. A DNA sample on a flashlight tied him to the scene of the crime.

Local law enforcement officials have been warning for many months about thieves’ desire for the precious metals contained in catalytic converters.