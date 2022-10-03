Lawrence E. French passed away on August 28, 2022 after a short battle with cancer. He was 79 years old.

He is survived by his wife of 10 years Connie French and four children, 10 grandchildren and one great granddaughter, five stepchildren and seven step grandchildren.

Larry was born and raised in Chicago, IL. and graduated from the University of Toledo with a degree in International Trade. During college he was part of the Army ROTC and upon graduation resumed active duty, He reached the rank of Captain while serving for 6 years including 1 year (1968-1969) in Vietnam in 199th AVN (Swamp Fox) unit as a Bird Dog pilot. After the Army he relocated to Georgia where he was a financial planner and claims adjuster.

A devout member of St. Theresa’s Catholic Church in Belleview, Fl. Larry spent his early years serving as a Deacon in the Atlanta Georgia Diocese. He began his service in Saints Peter and Paul Church in Decatur Georgia and served at other churches in the metro Atlanta area. A champion of human rights Larry promoted equality in housing and was honored by Metro Fair Housing and the governor of Georgia.

He retired and moved to The Villages, Florida where he enjoyed playing softball, golf and bowling. He was an avid traveler and with his wife Connie visited many countries worldwide,

His final resting place will be Honey Creek Woodland (a nature preserve) in Conyers, GA. There will be a Mass at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church in Belleview, FL., Wednesday October 5, 2022 at 10am.