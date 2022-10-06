76.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, October 6, 2022
type here...

DeSantis got it right on Hurricane Ian

By John Shewchuk
John Shewchuk

While watching the Weather Channel discuss how Hurricane Ian would hit Tampa Bay, they switched the feed to an ongoing press conference with Gov. Ron DeSantis.  During the press conference, DeSantis made a bold statement which caught the Weather Channel off guard. He said Hurricane Ian may turn and track farther south like Charlie did in 2004.

Even though the spaghetti models had Ian going farther north and south, DeSantis specifically said farther south.  He no doubt said this because he had access to the European weather model output — which all along had shown forecast tracks farther south — even down to Fort Myers. Up until this time, the official forecast was farther north — closer to the statistically less accurate GFS (American) model.

Then, once the TV feed returned back to the Weather Channel studio, you could see they initially didn’t quite know how to follow up on DeSantis’ comment. Of course they knew DeSantis was right, because they also had access to the Euro model output.  Weather Channel forecasters immediately acknowledged DeSantis’ comment and began discussing the Euro model output in earnest. Soon afterwards, the official Hurricane Ian forecast tracks steadily moved southward toward Fort Myers. 

DeSantis helped save lives with his public forewarning of Ian’s more southerly track.

The next meeting of the Weather Club will present a post-analysis of this event, complete with GFS .vs. Euro forecast comparisons.  Club meeting is Oct. 20, at Bridgeport Recreation Center at 1:30 p.m.

Villager John Shewchuk is a frequent contributor to Villages-News.com.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Angry people strike out in angry ways

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Rio Grande resident warns angry people can strike out in angry ways and cites a frequent letter writer to Vilages-News.com.

Floridians must demand an end to lawsuit abuse

The executive director of Florida Citizens Against Lawsuit Abuse argues that it’s time for residents of the Sunshine State to stand up and demand change.

DeSantis using Hurricane Ian to raise his national profile

The director or Faith in Florida contends that Gov. Ron DeSantis is using Hurricane Ian to enhance his national profile. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Biden’s dementia

A Village of Mallory Square resident admits he’s not a mental health doctor, but he maintains he has the ability to recognize symptoms of dementia. Read his Letter to the Editor.

It’s appears Putin has completely lost his mind

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident offers the theory that Russia’s Vladimir Putin has completely lost his mind.

Photos

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos