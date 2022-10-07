83.9 F
Elderly woman dies after hit by pickup at shopping plaza in The Villages

By Staff Report

An elderly woman has died after she was hit by a pickup at a shopping plaza in The Villages.

The 76-year-old Wildwood woman was walking shortly before noon Thursday in the parking lot of the Marathon gas station at Lake Deaton Plaza when she was struck by a pickup truck driven by a 58-year-old Orlando man, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The driver failed to see the woman before striking her, the report indicated.

The woman was transported by ambulance to a local hospital where she died of injuries suffered when she was hit by the pickup.

