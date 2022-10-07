John Ragan

John (Jack) Ragan, of The Villages, FL, peacefully passed away on September 27, 2022 at Cornerstone Hospice with his family by his side.

John was born September 25, 1930, in Philadelphia, PA to the late Frank and Ann Ragan (nee Cosgrove). John graduated from St. John the Baptist High School in Manayunk. Shortly thereafter John became a Sales Manager at Sears & Roebuck where he worked for 35 years retiring at the age of 60. John met the love of his life, Geraldine, while working at Sears.

John will always be remembered for his sense of humor, quick wit and love of music. He was the King of “one liners”! There wasn’t a person that did not enjoy his presence and he was always kind to everyone. He had a gentle way about him and always made everyone feel very at home when spending time with him. John had a passion for golf and was a member of Burlington Country Club in NJ for 35 years before spending his last 10 years playing golf in The Villages, FL. It was not uncommon for him to shoot below his age when he was 88 and 89 years old and that made him very proud! Another passion was traveling with his wife, Geraldine, they took many trips to Ireland – they also visited Australia, South America, England and Italy to name a few. John especially loved Ireland when visiting his best friends – John and Pat Doherty (and family).

John is survived by his wife of 52 years, Geraldine Ragan (nee Philbin), daughter Colleen (Dave) Richardson, son Michael (Gina) Ragan, son James (Adrienne) Ragan, seven grandchildren – Erin, Brian, Kevin, Bridget, Bronagh, Patrick and Emily, as well as a great-grandchild Millie. He will be deeply missed by his many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A special thank you to Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages, Fl for their loving care and support in his last days. In lieu of flowers – donations can be made to Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages, FL.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Resurrection Parish, 260 Conrow Rd, Delran, NJ 08075 on Friday, October 28, 2022, at 10:00 AM.