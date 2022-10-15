Golf cart driver escapes injury in mishap at tunnel in The Villages

A golf cart driver escaped injury in a mishap Saturday at a tunnel in The Villages.

The Par Car golf cart got wedged in at Tunnel B-17 at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Southern Trace and Buena Vista Boulevard, near the Hawkes Bay Golf Course starter shack.

The man driving the golf cart began to enter the tunnel but a high-topper golf cart coming in the opposite direction was “hogging” the tunnel, according to a witness. The driver of the Par Car swerved to avoid the collision, but got wedged in the tunnel.

Community Watch was on the scene directing traffic away from the tunnel.

Kart Aide arrived on the scene and was able to get the golf cart loose. The owner of the golf cart was able to drive home, apparently unharmed, but was said to be a bit “embarrassed.”