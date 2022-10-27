Margaret Ellen Calhoun

Margaret Ellen (Fritz) Calhoun died at Cornerstone Hospice on October 24, 2022, after years of struggle with the ravages of Alzheimer’s Disease. She has gone to the tender arms of her Lord and Savior, where there is no more pain, only Joy.

Margaret was born on May 25, 1935. She is survived by her brother, Lawrence. She attended Roanoke College in Salem, VA, where she met the love of her life, Stanton Key Calhoun. They had been married 65 years. They had three children, John Todd, Katherine Ellen, and Michael Stanton. They are also survived by seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

She and her husband had a wonderfully adventuresome life including sailing their own sailboat throughout the islands of the Bahamas, Caribbean, and north to Maine. She will be sorely missed by her family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Alzheimer’s Disease Research, and Hospice.

Services will be held at Page-Theus Funeral Home on Saturday, October 29th, starting at 2:00pm.