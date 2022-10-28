Village of St. Johns resident says residents deserve parking priority at town squares

To the Editor:

As a new Villager I don’t understand why outsiders can use parking spaces and leave us unable to park.

Outsiders go to the squares and last night, I had to park in front of the Waterfront Inn as spaces are filled with golf carts. I even couldn’t find parking for dinner in Brownwood

My suggestion to The Villages’s is to make it mandatory to park or get into a town square by putting your ID in a gate

We pay taxes to live here and others enjoy the pools and amenities for free.

Karen Kattwinkel

Village of St. Johns