Sunday, October 30, 2022
Do not charge people who come to the squares for entertainment

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

“Florida’s Friendliest Hometown” should always remain just that! The music at the squares is a “host-community benefit” that is wholesome and greatly appreciated by ALL who attend. Such a benefit is the least we (The Villages) can provide to the beloved area communities. As surrounding host-communities, there is much that their residents must endure with respect to increased impacts to their communities, especially during season. For myself as a Villager, I welcome a minor inconvenience of walking an additional block or two for parking if need be, or bringing a couple of my own chairs.
Please do NOT charge folks to come to the squares and enjoy the music. This would be highly counter-productive and a tremendously negative impact to ALL. The surrounding communities’ residents bring their families and spend money, of which I have witnessed. Just this week a family with three polite children bought ice cream in the square and graciously sat and listened to the music. (The children thanked their parents for buying them ice cream .) I would suggest they represent the area community residents that we, as Village residents, should appreciate for many reasons. They provide much needed services, and in-turn The Villages’ shops and restaurants benefit greatly from their dollars. This is a “quid pro quo” relationship and I am very proud of The Villages for providing just such “friendliness” to our surrounding communities.

Darlene Jensen
Village of Chatham

 

