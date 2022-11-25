Brighten a child’s Christmas by donating used bicycle to sheriff’s annual drive

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office’s annual bicycle collection event is set for Friday, Dec. 2 at Lake Miona Recreation Center. The hours will be 8 a.m. until noon.

For almost two decades, the cycling community has helped fix up gently used bicycles donated by Villagers for children and disadvantaged adults at Christmas time.

This year’s event for collecting and repairing these bikes will take place at the north end of the parking lot, which will become an outdoor bicycle drop-off and repair facility. The bikes will be unloaded, washed, tires inflated, test ridden, minor repairs made (by volunteers from the cycling community) then loaded onto trailers to be distributed by the sheriff’s office in time for Christmas.

If you have a gently used bicycle you would like to donate, drop them off at the Lake Miona Recreation Center at the above time and date. If you will not be available at that time, you can deliver your donation any time to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at County Road 466 and Morse Boulevard.

If you have questions, email Dave Lawrence at [email protected] or call the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office in The Villages at (352) 689-4604.