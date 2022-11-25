80.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, November 25, 2022
type here...

Brighten a child’s Christmas by donating used bicycle to sheriff’s annual drive

By Staff Report

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office’s annual bicycle collection event is set for Friday, Dec. 2 at Lake Miona Recreation Center. The hours will be 8 a.m. until noon.

For almost two decades, the cycling community has helped fix up gently used bicycles donated by Villagers for children and disadvantaged adults at Christmas time.

This year’s event for collecting and repairing these bikes will take place at the north end of the parking lot, which will become an outdoor bicycle drop-off and repair facility. The bikes will be unloaded, washed, tires inflated, test ridden, minor repairs made (by volunteers from the cycling community) then loaded onto trailers to be distributed by the sheriff’s office in time for Christmas.

If you have a gently used bicycle you would like to donate, drop them off at the Lake Miona Recreation Center at the above time and date. If you will not be available at that time, you can deliver your donation any time to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at County Road 466 and Morse Boulevard.

If you have questions, email Dave Lawrence at [email protected] or call the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office in The Villages at (352) 689-4604.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Why are my amenity fees going up?

A Hammock at Fenny resident is wondering why his amenities are going up. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Response To Commissioner Hannan’s comments

In a Letter to the Editor, a Lady Lake resident reacts to a commissioner’s complaints about the planning and zoning board which heard from residents unhappy about a planned housing development in an agricultural area.

Give your name when you make a complaint

A Village of Dunedin resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says that if a person has a legitimate complaint about deed compliance, they should give their name.

So many complaints from Villagers

A resident of the Cottages at Summer Chase offers an observation of the numerous complaints of Villagers. Read her Letter to the Editor.

I like young people

A Village of Hillsborough resident is tired of complaints about young people. He likes them and enjoys having them around. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos