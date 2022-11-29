Mary Elizabeth Woodrum, 88 years old, departed her loving family on November 26, 2022.

Mary was born in Danville, Ohio, lived many years in Ohio, and lived in The Villages, Florida for the past 28 years. She married the love of her life, Jerry Woodrum, and shared their 69th wedding anniversary in June. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend.

She is survived by her daughters Debbie (ex-husband Roger, deceased) Ashcraft, Vicki (Lou) Friscoe, and Kim (Mike, deceased) Hanlin; her grandchildren Leah (Kelly) Guthrie, Jason (Nicole) Hanlin, Brent (Chelsea) Ashcraft, and DJ (Haley) Hanlin; and her great grandchildren Alyssa Ashcraft (12) , Garrett Guthrie (11), Sloane Hanlin (2), Remi Ashcraft (1), Colson Hanlin (1), brother John Dyke, and several nieces and nephews. Mary is preceded in death by her parents Samuel and Alta (Anderson) Dyke, half-sister Ruth Nelson, and half-brothers Cecil Hewitt and James Hewitt.

Mary lived in Paris, France and Misawa, Japan as well as several Air Force bases in the U.S. when her husband was in the military. She traveled to many cities and countries during that time. As a Technical Information Intelligence Specialist at Wright Patterson Air Force Base/Civil Service, Mary was known for being very detailed and thorough. She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and playing Sudoku and Solitaire, but she loved playing cards with her husband, children, grandchildren, and friends. She also loved to square dance and bowl, and she learned to golf in her retirement years.

Her family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 30, from 3:00-4:00 with services following at 4:00 at Beyers Funeral Home-The Villages, 134 N. US Hwy 27/441, Lady Lake, Florida 32159. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary’s name to the Disabled American Veterans.