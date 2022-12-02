59 F
The Villages
Saturday, December 3, 2022
Crowd basks in lighting of Christmas tree at Spanish Springs Town Square

By Staff Report

A big crowd basked in the lighting of the Christmas tree Friday night at Spanish Springs Town Square.

The Christmas tree was lit Friday night at Spanish Springs Town Square
The Christmas tree was lit Friday night at Spanish Springs Town Square. (Photo courtesy of Gold Wingnut Productions.)
An overview of Spanish Springs Town Square after the lighting of the Christmas tree on Friday night.
An overview of Spanish Springs Town Square after the lighting of the Christmas tree on Friday night. (Photo courtesy of Gold Wingnut Productions.)

The event marked the third and final lighting ceremony of a town square Christmas tree this holiday season in The Villages. Lightings took place this past Saturday at Brownwood Paddock Square and Tuesday at Lake Sumter Landing.

The Christmas Tree was lit in December 2022 at Lake Sumter Landing
The Christmas tree was lit this past Tuesday at Lake Sumter Landing. (Photo courtesy of Gold Wingnut Productions.)

Friday night’s Christmas tree lighting event took place hours after the wrapup of a successful Christmas Parade at Spanish Springs Town Square. The parade was moved to The Villages’ original town square after being staged for many years at The Villages Polo Fields.

