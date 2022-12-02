Crowd basks in lighting of Christmas tree at Spanish Springs Town Square

A big crowd basked in the lighting of the Christmas tree Friday night at Spanish Springs Town Square.

The event marked the third and final lighting ceremony of a town square Christmas tree this holiday season in The Villages. Lightings took place this past Saturday at Brownwood Paddock Square and Tuesday at Lake Sumter Landing.

Friday night’s Christmas tree lighting event took place hours after the wrapup of a successful Christmas Parade at Spanish Springs Town Square. The parade was moved to The Villages’ original town square after being staged for many years at The Villages Polo Fields.