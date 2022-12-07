Community Watch can provide peace of mind to Villagers leaving town

Community Watch together with the District Customer Service Center offer two great programs for those heading out of town for a period of time.

Both programs, the Resident Out of Area program and the House Check program both require you contact Customer Service to sign up.

The House Check program is for any resident who may be leaving the area for more than seven days. Community Watch will check the outside perimeter of the house three times per week, checking all windows and doors for security. Community Watch will look for any packages that have been dropped off and notify the homeowner or a designated key holder. Community Watch will contact you for anything that may be out of order to make sure you are aware and you can sleep well at night knowing Community Watch is looking out for your property here in The Villages. Community Watch will not enter a home, and it is recommended that you designate a local key holder to take care of packages or deliveries that may arrive unexpectedly. At this time there is a charge of only $5.35 a week for the security and comfort of knowing your house is being checked on.

To sign up for this program, a resident can go to the District Customer Service Office at 984 Old Mill Run in Lake Sumter Landing or the Customer Service Satellite Office at 4856 South Morse Boulevard. They can also contact the District Customer Service Center by phone at 352-753-4508 or by email at [email protected].