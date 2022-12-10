67.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, December 10, 2022
type here...

James Charles Whitaker

By Staff Report
James Charles Whitaker
James Charles Whitaker

James Charles Whitaker passed away on Thursday, December 8th, 2022 in The Villages, FL.

James was born November 16th, 1939 in Buffalo, NY to his parents, James and Catherine. He would serve in the Untied States Air Force and later worked as an investment banker. On May 24th, 1969, he would marry the love of his life, Maria.

Together, James and Maria would move around New York state. After leaving Buffalo, NY they would call Darien Center, NY home till then moving to Attica, NY and then Albany, NY. Later, they would leave New York state all together to settle in North Kingstown, RI before heading south to Florida. There, Tampa, FL became home till moving to Leesburg, FL, where Maria would put her foot down and tell James they would not be moving anymore. They would then movie to Fruitland, FL.

James was what some may call a workaholic. Apart from his main occupation, he would buy and grow a trailer park in Tampa, FL and then a laundromat in Leesburg, FL. He was also known to be extraordinarily friendly and would talk to everyone.

James is preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Susan Mabne.

James is survived by his loving wife, Maria; his children; James Jason (Runa), Melissa Kay, Jenny Marie (Kirk), John Charles (Yiuli), Mark Joseph (Christina), his grandchildren; James, Renèe Sophia, Charles Xavier, Max Adam, his brother; Robert (Rhoda). He will also be remembered and loved by his many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations in James’ name be made to Cornerstone Hospice.

 

Wake
DEC 12. 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM (ET)
Page – Theus Funeral Home and Cremation Services
914 West Main Street
Leesburg, FL 34748

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

If amenity fees are too high you can always sell your house

A Village of Buttonwood resident is tired of complaints about amenity fees and has a suggestion for the whiners. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Talk to your neighbor before lodging a complaint

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fenney resident contends that Villagers should have face-to-face dialogue about deed compliance violations before running to Community Standards.

Being forced to leave The Villages

A Village of St. James resident, in a Letter to the Editor, agrees with the notion many Villagers are deliberately being “priced out.”

It’s a matter of time before there’s a crash at the DeLuna Gate

A Village of DeLuna resident fears the poorly designed gate is an accident waiting to happen. Read her Letter to the Editor.

I have received amazing care from The Villages Health System

A Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident, in a Letter to the Editor, describes the exceptional medical care she received in The Villages.

Photos