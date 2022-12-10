James Charles Whitaker passed away on Thursday, December 8th, 2022 in The Villages, FL.

James was born November 16th, 1939 in Buffalo, NY to his parents, James and Catherine. He would serve in the Untied States Air Force and later worked as an investment banker. On May 24th, 1969, he would marry the love of his life, Maria.

Together, James and Maria would move around New York state. After leaving Buffalo, NY they would call Darien Center, NY home till then moving to Attica, NY and then Albany, NY. Later, they would leave New York state all together to settle in North Kingstown, RI before heading south to Florida. There, Tampa, FL became home till moving to Leesburg, FL, where Maria would put her foot down and tell James they would not be moving anymore. They would then movie to Fruitland, FL.

James was what some may call a workaholic. Apart from his main occupation, he would buy and grow a trailer park in Tampa, FL and then a laundromat in Leesburg, FL. He was also known to be extraordinarily friendly and would talk to everyone.

James is preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Susan Mabne.

James is survived by his loving wife, Maria; his children; James Jason (Runa), Melissa Kay, Jenny Marie (Kirk), John Charles (Yiuli), Mark Joseph (Christina), his grandchildren; James, Renèe Sophia, Charles Xavier, Max Adam, his brother; Robert (Rhoda). He will also be remembered and loved by his many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations in James’ name be made to Cornerstone Hospice.

Wake

DEC 12. 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM (ET)

Page – Theus Funeral Home and Cremation Services

914 West Main Street

Leesburg, FL 34748