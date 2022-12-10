Wildwood residents celebrate Christmas with spirited parade

Wildwood celebrated Christmas on Saturday with a parade that showed the spirit of the season.

Multiple groups and floats lined up for this year’s parade.

Wildwood Middle High School Band and Cheerleaders performed.

Groups like Ocala Jeep Club of Florida, the First Baptist Church of Wildwood, the T&D family of companies and the Villages Cheerleaders took part in the parade.

Congressman Daniel Webster rode through the parade in a convertible in a day that offered near-perfect weather.

“I love to see families lined up all along our streets, enjoying themselves and our wonderful Wildwood community,” said Mayor Ed Wolf.