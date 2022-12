The annual holiday music box show is set this weekend at Eisenhower Recreation Center.

The show offers a chance to see many lovingly preserved music boxes from years gone by. The admission is free and Villagers are encouraged to bring their grandchildren.

The show will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 and Sunday, Dec. 15.

The show is presented by Musical Box Society International which is committed to preserving and restoring beautiful antique music machines.