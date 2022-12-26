Villager fed up with snowbirds hogging parking spots in her villa community

Villager Sandy Hill is fed up with overflow parking constantly being filled up in her villa community.

The chief violators in her neighborhood appear to be snowbirds.

“There is a house in my section and they are renters. They have four vehicles that they park in the overflow parking spaces and another vehicle parked in their driveway,” said the resident of the Vera Cruz Villas in the Village of Santo Domingo.

Parking is an age-old headache in villa communities in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Most complaints in villa communities concern homeowners or renters whose extra vehicles fill up the supplemental parking areas nearly 24 hours a day. Those who abide by the rules are frustrated there are no parking spaces available when they have visitors, including family in town for the holidays.

In 2020, the Community Development District 2 Board of Supervisors voted to put up signs that read, “No Resident Parking,” at all of the villas located in CDD 2. The signs were intended to inform residents that the supplemental parking is intended for visitors and guests, not residents, including those who may find the parking spots convenient for storing second cars.

The Vera Cruz Villas are located in CDD 2. Many say the signs, which are informational and are not backed by towing enforcement, are largely being ignored.