The Villages
Wednesday, January 4, 2023
By Staff Report
Jeanette Ray Hunter, born March 26, 1941 in Detroit, Michigan was reunited with the love of her life on December 29, 2022. She passed away peacefully in her Florida home surrounded by her children.

Jeanette was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Lona Trottier, siblings Lila, baby Charles, Hazel, Ruth, and partner Charles “Mac” McNeely.

She is survived by her siblings Shirley, William “Bill”, and Mary, children Charles “Wayne” Hunter, Delana (Tim) Rowbotham, and Doretha Sharp, grandchildren Thomas (Candace) Anthony, Miranda Sharp, Rhonda (Brian) Waters, and Steven (Kari) Rowbotham, great-grandchildren Sean and Avalon Menary, as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and many dear friends.

In life, Jeanette enjoyed dancing, a good cup of coffee, and cherished her time and conversations with friends and family. She was an avid card player, loved bingo, cruises, and hunting for a good deal. She was known for her kind and generous spirit and will be missed by many.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday, January 4, 2023, 11:00 AM at Beyers Funeral Home in Lady Lake, Florida followed by a light lunch at her home.

