Sunday, January 29, 2023
By Staff Report
Frank Visnyai was born October 14th, 1940 in Sharon Pennsylvania. The youngest son of Alexander and Helen Visnyai. He had one older brother Alex (aka Buddy) and an older sister Elizabeth (now deceased). He attended Sharon High School, class of 1958. He was married to Joan Cole on October 22nd, 1960 (62yrs married as of today).

Frank used to own a restaurant name the New Frontier at Thorton Hall and owned a pink Cadillac. He was a district manager in San Antonio of Crown Zellerbach. He was very successful in everything he put his mind to. Even though he was a man of few words, never judging those in need.

Survived by: his older brother Alex (Buddy), his wife Joan; his children (son) Frank Allen, and (son) Timothy Visnyai. His grandchild, Audrey Stelter. His great grandchildren Alexis & Robert Stelter. He also has a large amount of family, surviving, in Pennsylvania, Texas, and Ohio (nieces & nephews)

Celebration of Life is being held at: Beyers Funeral Home of Lady Lake, FL on Tuesday January 31st, 2023 at 11:00 AM.

