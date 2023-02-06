Residents are doing a service by demanding answers on Morse Boulevard

Residents are doing an important service by demanding answers about possible solutions to enhance safety on Morse Boulevard north of County Road 466.

More than 200 hundred Villagers are expected to show up for the discussion of a Morse Boulevard safety study later this week. Community Development District 1 supervisors will hear from Kimley-Horn and Associates Inc. on Friday morning about the traffic study into the dangers of co-mingling of golf carts and automobiles on Morse Boulevard north of County Road 466.

Villager Jim Vaccaro has been a vocal critic of the seeming ambivalence on the part of officials when it comes to the dangers of Morse Boulevard. Last year, a Villager was in her golf cart when she was hit by a van on Morse Boulevard. She later died of injuries suffered in the crash. In 2021, a snowbird in a golf cart was killed after he was leaving the postal station and was struck by a two-seater Mercedes.

Vaccaro said 200 residents, once again wearing red shirts to show their solidarity on this sensitive topic, will be at the CDD 1 Board of Supervisors meeting set for 8 a.m. Friday at Savannah Center.

This is being touted as an opportunity for residents to ask questions about the study to be undertaken by Kimley-Horn. Feeling they’ve hit a brick wall with Sumter County, which owns Morse Boulevard, CDD 1 supervisors voted to spend more than $100,000 on an independent study. Supervisors have been feeling the pressure from residents who are demanding action.

We applaud the residents who have kept up the fight to try to improve safety on this busy corridor. We are also appreciative of CDD 1 supervisors who have heard their pleas and decided to act.

We all have the same goal, which is improving safety on Morse Boulevard.