Indiana chiropractor ordered into anger management after disturbance at Margarita Republic

An Indiana chiropractor has been ordered into anger management after a disturbance at a popular nightspot in The Villages.

Erik William Hanson, 57, of Batesville, Ind. will avoid prosecution on two counts of battery and one count of trespassing if he successfully completes a pre-trial intervention agreement deal struck earlier this month in Lake County Court.

Hanson was asked to leave Margarita Republic at Spanish Springs Town Square on Aug. 13 after complaints that he “was putting his hands on women,” according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

A woman said Hanson had been “oddly staring” at her. Hanson got between the woman and her male friend and put his hand on her hip. Hanson began using “obscene language” about the woman and her boyfriend. Hanson refused to leave, but was eventually escorted outside by security personnel. Once outside, Hanson used his fist to strike the security guard on the side of the stomach. The security guard pushed back in self-defense and the two men began to wrestle.The manager at Margarita Republic said Hanson had been told several times to leave the establishment. Hanson appeared to be under the influence, was unsteady on his feet and had “very slurred speech,” the report said. He admitted he had been drinking.

In addition to completion of an anger management program, Hanson must seek an alcohol evaluation and follow any recommended treatment as well as perform 10 community service hours. He also must stay out of Margarita Republic. If he completes the terms of the pre-trial intervention agreement, the charges will be dropped.