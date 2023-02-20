Pancake breakfast on Saturday will benefit Wildwood Soup Kitchen

Seeds of Hope continues its month full of opportunities to make a difference with a pancake breakfast from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 25 at the Wildwood Soup Kitchen at First Presbyterian Church at 203 Barwick St. in Wildwood.

A $5 donation will give donors a chance to enjoy a breakfast of pancakes, sausage, coffee and juice and an opportunity to raise funds to feed the hungry through the work of the Wildwood Soup Kitchen and the Wildwood Food Pantry.

Learn more about the efforts of Seeds of Hope at https://www.seedsofhope-wildwood.com/