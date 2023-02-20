78.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, February 20, 2023
type here...

Pancake breakfast on Saturday will benefit Wildwood Soup Kitchen

By Staff Report

Seeds of Hope continues its month full of opportunities to make a difference with a pancake breakfast from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 25 at the Wildwood Soup Kitchen at First Presbyterian Church at 203 Barwick St. in Wildwood.

A $5 donation will give donors a chance to enjoy a breakfast of pancakes, sausage, coffee and juice and an opportunity to raise funds to feed the hungry through the work of the Wildwood Soup Kitchen and the Wildwood Food Pantry.

Learn more about the efforts of Seeds of Hope at https://www.seedsofhope-wildwood.com/

Headlines

Sumter County Emergency Management program wins accreditation for second time

News
The Emergency Management Accreditation Program (EMAP) awarded accreditation to the Sumter County Emergency Management program for the second time.
Read more

Golf cart and clubs land in pond at golf course in The Villages

News
A golfer lining up for a putt was horrified to look up and see his golf cart rolling down a steep embankment and into a pond.
Read more

Villager who sipped wine at lunch will lose her driver’s license

Crime
A Villager who was arrested on a drunk driving charge after drinking wine at lunch has lost her driver’s license.
Read more

Emmylou Harris shares songs from remarkable career at sold-out show at The Sharon

News
Emmylou Harris shared songs from her remarkable career at a sold-out show at The Sharon.
Read more

More Headlines

Shake Baby Shake keeps rock ’n roll spirit alive in show in The Villages

News
The "Shake Baby Shake" show Sunday night in The Villages showcased the power of rock 'n roll. Villages-News.com's Tony Violanti was there.
Read more

Morse North Gatehouse among several to be unstaffed this week

News
The Morse North Gatehouse is among several gatehouses that will be unstaffed this week.
Read more

Lake Sumter Apartments man gets jail time in crash he tried to blame on texting

Crime
A Lake Sumter Apartments resident has been sentenced to jail time after a crash he tried to blame on texting.
Read more

Traffic stop leads to drug bust in Fruitland Park

Crime
A woman was arrested Wednesday for possession of narcotics during a traffic stop.
Read more

Richmond Dog Park and sports courts will be closed for a month

News
The Richmond Dog Park, bocce courts and shuffleboard courts will be closed for maintenance for a month. We've got the dates.
Read more
Load more
NewsNewsletterCrimeObituariesLetters to the EditorBreaking NewsPhotosTown Square EntertainmentOpinionsAround FloridaSportsEntertainmentSoftballHealthBusiness