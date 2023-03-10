62.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, March 10, 2023
type here...

John McAllister

By Jim Cheesman
John McAllister
John McAllister

John “Jake” McAllister, age 92, of Summerfield, FL passed away March 3rd.

He is survived by a loving wife, sister, two children, two stepchildren, three grandchildren, two great grandchildren and countless friends. Jake grew up in Jacksonville, FL where he graduated from Jackson High School. He later moved to Summerfield, Florida where he enjoyed golfing, riding his motorcycle, and spending time with his friends. Our family is grateful to know that Jake is finally at peace.

Services will be held at the Garden City United Methodist Church in Jacksonville, Florida on March 11th at 11:00 AM.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

When will we see restaurants and shopping in southern end of The Villages?

A Village of Fenney resident would like to know when they’ll see more restaurants and shopping in the southern end of The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

They are kidding themselves to think they don’t need to over seed in the winter

A Village of Citrus Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says golf officials are kidding themselves to think they don't need to over seed in the winter.

We need a second movie theater in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of La Reynalda resident says that a single movie theater cannot accommodate 135,000 residents of The Villages.

The Villages offers more and more as it expands

A Village of Santiago resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says The Villages continues expand and offer new choices.

The Villages is awesome

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hacienda resident says The Villages is awesome. Why is everyone complaining?

Photos