John McAllister

John “Jake” McAllister, age 92, of Summerfield, FL passed away March 3rd.

He is survived by a loving wife, sister, two children, two stepchildren, three grandchildren, two great grandchildren and countless friends. Jake grew up in Jacksonville, FL where he graduated from Jackson High School. He later moved to Summerfield, Florida where he enjoyed golfing, riding his motorcycle, and spending time with his friends. Our family is grateful to know that Jake is finally at peace.

Services will be held at the Garden City United Methodist Church in Jacksonville, Florida on March 11th at 11:00 AM.