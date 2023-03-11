Margie Faye Maltbie (Wood)

December 31, 1928 – March 5, 2023

Margie Faye Wood was born December 31, 1928 in Cincinnati, Ohio, the youngest of the four daughters of Marshall and Ida Wood. Margie grew up in Miami Heights and graduated from Taylor High School, then married Fred Maltbie. Four sons were born to this family – Bill, Mark, Thom and Boon.

While her sons were still small, Margie began a life-long and successful career in real estate, eventually maintaining broker licenses in four states.

She was curious and thoughtful, and always ready to engage in meaningful conversation with friends and strangers alike. Her family and friends knew her as strong, independent and determined. Throughout her life she carved her own path. After her divorce in 1981, she lived in both Dearborn County, Indiana, and the Sarasota/Bradenton area on the Gulf Coast of Florida, where she engaged in real estate sales and investment. There was also a short stay in California, and then her final years in The Villages, Florida.

Margie had a life-long interest in music, especially Jazz. Her sons remember listening to her play show tunes and classics on her baby grand piano at home. She regularly attended Jazz Club of Sarasota live Jazz events. While residing in Oxford, Ohio, she presented music appreciation courses through the Miami University Institute for Learning in Retirement. She also enjoyed a variety of other interests, including art. She painted, and found enjoyment in working with clay at the Oxford Senior Center.

Margie’s sons benefitted from her enthusiastic support as they followed a variety of paths in career and avocation. She was extremely proud of all their accomplishments, and those of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by Bill, Mark, Thom and Boon, who are grateful for her example and her ‘hands off’ parenting style, and by daughters-in-law Linda, Chris, Leeanne and Lori, with grandchildren Bill Jr, Reed, Ian, Angie, Emily, Tanner, Colin, Liza, Miles, Sage and Rubie. Margie’s legacy continues with her 14 great-grandchildren.

No services are planned at this time. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorials be given to the charity of the donor’s choice. Knowing of Margie’s interest in Jazz, Florida friends may give to the Jazz Club of Sarasota (https://jazzclubsarasota.org/). Indiana and Ohio friends may support the Dillsboro Jazz Festival at Dillsboro Arts Inc (https://dillsboroarts.org), or the Oxford Senior Center (https://www.oxfordsenior.org).