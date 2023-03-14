U.S. Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Retired Francis T. McShaw, age 85, flew his last mission on February 26, 2023, destination Heaven. He was born in Phoenix Park, PA on February 3, 1938 to Louis and Madeline McShaw. He was preceded by his parents and all of his siblings: Mary Raczka, Katherine Matz, Robert McShaw (killed in the Korean War), Louis McShaw, John “Jackie” McShaw, Joe McShaw, Patricia Andregic, and Betty Sever.

He attended Llewellyn Grade School and Minersville High School, graduating in 1956. He was very sports-centered in high school, lettering in basketball, baseball and football.

He met Julia (Hopko) McShaw, the love of his life. They were happily married for sixty-one and a half years. He had two daughters, Elyse Armstrong (Jeff) and Tanya Young (Brad), and four grandchildren: Nicholas Young, and Brenna, Paige and Brady Armstrong.

He attended Millersville State Teachers College before entering the U.S. Air Force cadet program, then graduating as a Second Lieutenant. He attended multiple Air Force schools, and received various commendations. His great love was flying in the B-52 Stratofortress. He was a navigator and Electronic Warfare (EW) officer. He went on to be an instructor for incoming EW students. After flying in B-52s, he was assigned to Offutt Air Force Base Headquarters in Omaha, NE, and was also assigned to various bases, including Puerto Rico and South Korea. He went on to receive numerous accolades. After twenty-four years in the Air Force, he retired and moved back to Omaha, NE. He continued to work after his military retirement for a government contracting firm, then later with Good Will Industries as a manager training special needs employees until his final retirement.

He was a kind and generous man, always willing to help others, and was a devout Catholic. He was a very loyal Notre Dame fan, and loved the military and his country. He lived in The Villages, FL from 2004 until his death. He passed away peacefully at home, with his wife caring for him.

Viewing to be held at Hiers-Baxley funeral home at 3975 Wedgewood Lane on March 19, 2023 starting at 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM.