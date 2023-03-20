61.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, March 20, 2023
type here...

Son arrested on DUI charge after argument with father in The Villages

By Staff Report
John Hunter Cray
John Hunter Cray

A son was arrested on a drunk driving charge after an argument with his father at a home in The Villages.

An employee at the Circle K at Trailwinds Village flagged down a police officer at about 5:30 a.m. Monday after a man was found sleeping in a 2013 silver Honda Accord with a Virginia license plate, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The vehicle’s engine was running and the car had been parked there since 4 a.m.

An officer knocked on the car’s window and the driver was identified as 35-year-old John Hunter Cray of Roanoke, Va., who has been staying with his parents in The Villages. Cray said he drove to the Circle K after an argument with his father.

There were signs that Cray had been drinking, although he denied it. He refused to participate in field sobriety exercises and said he wanted a lawyer. An empty bottle of Svedka vodka was found in a blue cooler on the passenger seat of the vehicle. He refused to provide a breath sample and continued to ask for a lawyer. He also refused to sign a citation.

Cray was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and refusal to sign a citation. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $650 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Golf courses in The Villages resemble a cow pasture

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Glenbrook resident says that the golf courses in The Villages resemble a cow pasture.

Please reopen the Barnstorm Theater

A Village of Lake Deaton resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says it is absolutely crazy to have just one theater available for almost 150,000 residents of The Villages.

Vote to make America free again

A Village of Marsh Bend resident contends that we need to vote to make America free again. Read his Letter to the Editor.

We need more than McDonald’s and coffee shops south of State Road 44

A Hammock at Fenney resident, in a Letter to the Editor, writes that residents need more than McDonald’s and coffee shops south of State Road 44.

Quite apparent our amenity fees going south of State Road 44

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pine Ridge resident contends that amenity fees are being funneled to fund improvements south of State Road 44.

Photos