Son arrested on DUI charge after argument with father in The Villages

A son was arrested on a drunk driving charge after an argument with his father at a home in The Villages.

An employee at the Circle K at Trailwinds Village flagged down a police officer at about 5:30 a.m. Monday after a man was found sleeping in a 2013 silver Honda Accord with a Virginia license plate, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The vehicle’s engine was running and the car had been parked there since 4 a.m.

An officer knocked on the car’s window and the driver was identified as 35-year-old John Hunter Cray of Roanoke, Va., who has been staying with his parents in The Villages. Cray said he drove to the Circle K after an argument with his father.

There were signs that Cray had been drinking, although he denied it. He refused to participate in field sobriety exercises and said he wanted a lawyer. An empty bottle of Svedka vodka was found in a blue cooler on the passenger seat of the vehicle. He refused to provide a breath sample and continued to ask for a lawyer. He also refused to sign a citation.

Cray was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and refusal to sign a citation. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $650 bond.