By Staff Report
Raymond J. Shashaty passed away on Sunday, March 19th, 2023 in The Villages, Florida at the age of 90. He was born September 6th, 1932 in Paterson, NJ to George and Emily Shashaty. Raymond attended high school at Miami Jackson High School and subsequently graduated from the University of Florida in 1956. He was the president of a moving and storage business for many years while honorably serving his country as a Colonel in the United States Army Reserve. Dedicated to his Catholic faith, he served in the Knights of Columbus. Ray was devoted to his family and enjoyed golf, cooking, entertaining and playing cards.

As a beloved husband, father and grandfather, Ray is survived by his wife of 30 years, Almayra. Ray is also survived by his three children; Simone Shashaty of Maitland, Florida, Raymond Shashaty, Jr. of Tallahassee, Florida and Edward Shashaty of Pembroke Pines, Florida. His grandchildren are; Victoria Robbins, Jessica Shashaty, Leah Shashaty, Carson Robbins, James Shashaty, Isabel Shashaty, Anisa Shashaty, Emily Shashaty, Daniel Shashaty.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, March 24, 2023 at 8:30 AM at St Timothy’s Catholic Church, Lady Lake, Florida. The burial with Military Honors will follow at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida. Visitation will be Thursday, March 23 from 2 to 4 PM at Beyers Funeral Home, Lady Lake, Florida.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made on behalf of Raymond Shashaty to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

