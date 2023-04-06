89.5 F
The Villages
Thursday, April 6, 2023
Trump is guilty!

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

People, people! Stop blaming his arrest on the Democrats. They had nothing to do with it. Even President Biden said he didn’t have time to turn on the television because he is busy running the country, unlike the four years Trump was in office. He was too busy picking on other people and calling them names. He was constantly on Twitter and Instagram.
I don’t think you understand the judicial system. It is the job of the grand jury and the judge! Not the Democrats.
Start reading up on your government. Trump knows he is guilty!

Rita Dirksing
Village of Briar Meadow

 

Photos