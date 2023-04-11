77.4 F
The Villages
Tuesday, April 11, 2023
Chick-fil-A in The Villages closed for major remodeling project

By Staff Report

One of the most popular restaurants in The Villages has closed for a major remodeling project.

The Chick-fil-A at Rolling Acres Plaza will be closed for a few months for the renovation work.

The Chick fil A restaurant at Rolling Acres Plaza is closed for remodeling
The project includes a back of house addition, renovation to the existing dining room along with removal of play area for additional dining space. The exterior of the property will include an overhaul and expansion to the drive-thru area.

The contractor is Frontier Building of Miami.

Headquartered in College Park, Ga., Chick-fil-A operates 2,900 restaurants across 48 states, as well as in the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. The company was founded in 1946.

