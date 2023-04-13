Mary Jane Mastic, 84 years young, passed away in the presence of family on March 25, 2023, at the Life Path Hospice in Sun City Center, Florida.

Born on February 13, 1939, Mary Jane was raised in Guys Mills PA and graduated from Randolph East Mead High School, where she was active in basketball and cheerleading.

Preceding her in death are her parents, George and Fern Allen; siblings Howard, Bonnie, Ida Mae and Gene; beloved husband and partner, Louie “The Lock” Schwab; daughter-in-law Debbie. Mary Jane is survived by her siblings Dick, Jerry, Chuck and Sandy; her sons Mike (Melissa), Jerry (Denise) and Jeff (Sherri); grandchildren Chris and Tim Mastic, Jamie and Shane Mastic, Amanda Palamara and Shane Unrue; great grandchildren Jayden, Kendall and Emersyn.

Mary Jane was known as a hard worker and devoted mother. She worked at the Brightwood Plaza Apartments and Schwab Safe and Lock while in Pittsburgh and Bethel Park; she worked for The Villages (Florida) for over twenty years in many capacities, including Banner Mercantile, retiring in 2019 after the passing of her dearest Lou. Due to her admiration of the Veterans Administrations Hospitals in Pittsburgh PA and Gainesville FL for their support of Lou, Mary Jane had begun volunteering her time at the VA Hospital in Riverview FL. She enjoyed family gatherings, most often reaching out and inviting others to join and celebrate with family during holidays; she enjoyed playing cards with friends from The Villages.

A memorial service will be held on April 13, 2023, 2pm-5pm, at the Sun City Center Funeral Home, 1851 Rickenbacker Drive, Sun City Center FL 33573. In lieu of flowers, Mary Jane would appreciate reaching out and donating to your local VA.