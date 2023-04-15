Positive experience at UF Health-The Villages Hospital

To the Editor:

Recently, I was told by my doctor I needed surgery which would require a brief hospital stay. I trust and respect my doctor, but when she said she does her surgeries at UF Health-The Villages Hospital I was hesitant. I read so many negative comments about The Villages hospital.

However, when I spoke to a few people I was surprised to hear positive comments.

I am happy to say I had my surgery and was very pleased with the hospital. The care I received was excellent. Everyone I came in touch with was respectful and considerate. The food was good. The hospital itself was modern, clean and very nicely decorated and high tech. My husband received constant updates about my condition.

With so much negativity in the world I wanted to pass along my positive experience, and encourage others to give kudos to those that deserve it.

Mary O’Brien

Village of Liberty Park