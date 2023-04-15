83.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, April 15, 2023
type here...

Positive experience at UF Health-The Villages Hospital

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Recently, I was told by my doctor I needed surgery which would require a brief hospital stay. I trust and respect my doctor, but when she said she does her surgeries at UF Health-The Villages Hospital I was hesitant. I read so many negative comments about The Villages hospital.
However, when I spoke to a few people I was surprised to hear positive comments.
I am happy to say I had my surgery and was very pleased with the hospital. The care I received was excellent. Everyone I came in touch with was respectful and considerate. The food was good. The hospital itself was modern, clean and very nicely decorated and high tech. My husband received constant updates about my condition.
With so much negativity in the world I wanted to pass along my positive experience, and encourage others to give kudos to those that deserve it.

Mary O’Brien
Village of Liberty Park

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Why do they not listen to us?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Silver Lake resident wonders why the Morse family won’t listen to resident calling for the reopening of the Barnstorm Theater at Brownwood.

The whole process needs to be revamped

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Liberty Park resident agrees with a Villager who complained that the whole deed compliance process needs to be revamped.

President Trump said it, but President Biden is doing it

A Village of Polo Ridge resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says President Biden is making good on a promise made by President Trump.

If you don’t like it in the The Villages you can always move!

A Village of St. Charles resident writes in a Letter to the Editor that residents who are unhappy here always have the option of moving.

Villager upset about school bus should heed advice of nuns

A Village of Virginia Trace resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says a reader upset about a school bus in her neighborhood should heed the advice of the nuns.

Photos