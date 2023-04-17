65.6 F
The Villages
Monday, April 17, 2023
Speeding driver blames boyfriend for loaded vape pen found in her vehicle

By Staff Report
Mikelane Rachelle Raber
A speeding driver blamed her boyfriend for a loaded vape pen found in her vehicle.

Mikelane Rachelle Raber, 33, of Ocala, was driving a gray van at 8:50 a.m. Thursday on Clay Drain Road when she was caught on radar traveling at 50 miles per hour in a 25 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. During a subsequent traffic stop, the odor of marijuana was detected coming from the van.

Raber admitted she had a vape pen in the vehicle and turned it over to the officer. The vape pen had a clear tank that “contained a yellowish in color liquid” identified as tetrahydrocannabinol concentrate liquid.

Raber, who was alone in the vehicle, claimed the vape pen and its contents belonged to her boyfriend. She said he has a medical marijuana card. She had an expired medical marijuana card.

She was arrested on a charge of drug possession and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was released after posting $5,000 bond.

